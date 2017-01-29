 

Watch: 'White dragon' forms over China's Yellow River in natural phenomenon

Associated Press

It's a better-late-than-never with the Hukou Waterfall in north China's Shanxi Province.

A warmer winter has delayed the expected closure of the ice bridge over the Yellow River.

Holiday-makers watch in awe as the ice bridge closes over the Yellow River in in China's Shanxi Province.
Source: Associated Press

But it is finally closing.

Holiday-makers of the ongoing Spring Festival this morning were taking pictures of the closure of the ice bridge.

This phenomenon occurs in winter when floating ice drifting downstream and temperature goes down to freeze the ice and form a "white dragon" ice cap over the Yellow River for a while.

Located along the valley separating north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Hukou Waterfall is the second largest waterfall in the country.

The largest is the Huangguoshu Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The Hukou Waterfall is a famous attraction on the middle reaches of China's second longest river and is formed due to the abrupt narrow-down of the embankments.

