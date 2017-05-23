Watch: 'Which way?! Come on!' - panicked man films desperate escape after deadly Manchester Arena blast

A man kept his phone camera rolling as he and friends made a frantic dash from Manchester Arena after the deadly explosion that followed an Ariana Grande concert.

The blast, which police are treating as terrorism, tore through the foyer of the arena, killing at least 19 concertgoers and injuring about 50 others.

The confusion following the explosion is clear to see in the shaky footage posted on YouTube.

It’s taken from the point of view of a man who’s made it outside and is running from the scene.

“Which way?” he’s heard saying in a panicked voice.