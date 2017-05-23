 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: 'Which way?! Come on!' - panicked man films desperate escape after deadly Manchester Arena blast

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

A man kept his phone camera rolling as he and friends made a frantic dash from Manchester Arena after the deadly explosion that followed an Ariana Grande concert.

The confusion following the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert is clear to see in this footage.
Source: YouTube/ Nieuws en videos

The blast, which police are treating as terrorism, tore through the foyer of the arena, killing at least 19 concertgoers and injuring about 50 others.

The confusion following the explosion is clear to see in the shaky footage posted on YouTube.

It’s taken from the point of view of a man who’s made it outside and is running from the scene.

“Which way?” he’s heard saying in a panicked voice.

“Come on! We probably need to get down. Get down this way!” he says, running towards a door.

Follow our live updates on the incident here.

There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.
Source: YouTube/ iBankCoin.com
Concert announcer tried to keep concertgoers calm moments after deadly blast rocks the Manchester Arena.
Source: Twitter/@butterywig101

Related

UK and Europe

00:19
There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.

Rush of concertgoers like 'a stampede' - witnesses tell of looking for loved ones amid scenes of horror

00:19
There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.

New video shows horror inside arena as explosion hits at moment of blast, Ariana Grande tweets 'broken'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 19, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

00:14
2
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

00:30
3
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

00:11
4
A small portion of the upper part of the stage can be seen illuminated by an orange light source before the sound of an explosion is heard.

Raw: Dashcam footage catches the moment blast rings out from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

00:25
5
The journalist was reporting for near Manchester Arena where at least 19 people were killed in an explosion.

Watch: Live on air BBC reporter doesn't flinch as controlled blast rings out after deadly Ariana Grande terror attack

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 19, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

00:26
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Former Kiwis captain Bromwich has opened up for the first time about the Canberra scandal.


05:33
The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

The self-confessed former bully says he can't change the past, but he can teach young people a different way.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ