Watch: What's in the bag? CCTV shows London Tube attack 'suspect' walking with bag 90 minutes before blast

New CCTV images have been released showing a man walking with a shopping bag near the home of one of the suspects in Friday's London Tube station terror attack.

The images were obtained by British broadcaster ITV.

Police say tey're aware of the footage.

Two people have been arrested over the explosion at Parsons Green Tube station which injured 30 people.

Footage of the man with the shopping bag was filmed at Sunbury-on-Thames, near one of the suspect's homes around 90 minutes before the explosion.