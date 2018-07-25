Watch: 'I went into the bathroom and found her there' – Novichok survivor tells of partner spraying substance she thought was perfume on her wrists

Novichok poisoning victim Charlie Rowley told British broadcaster ITV News yesterday that the deadly nerve agent took just 15 minutes to have an impact on his partner Dawn Sturgess after she sprayed the "oily" substance on her wrists, believing it was perfume.

Dawn died on 8 July after the couple were taken ill on 30 June having been exposed to Novichok contained in a bottle later found in Mr Rowley's home in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

"I do have a memory of her spraying it on her wrists and rubbing them together," Rowley said.

Charlie Rowley (right) and his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill on June 30. Source: 1 NEWS

"Within 15 minutes Dawn said she had a headache. She asked me if I had any headache tablets. I went into the bathroom and found her in the bath, fully clothed, laying in the bath in a very ill state."

He described Dawn as a "lovely lady" and said she had planned to move to Amesbury from John Baker House, her sheltered accommodation in Salisbury, within two weeks.

The interview came as police announced the cordon at Sturgess' home would be lifted after investigators found no contamination risk at the building.

Rowley and Sturgess were victims of the UK's second nerve agent incident in four months following the case of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.