 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Watch: 'I went into the bathroom and found her there' – Novichok survivor tells of partner spraying substance she thought was perfume on her wrists

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

Novichok poisoning victim Charlie Rowley told British broadcaster ITV News yesterday that the deadly nerve agent took just 15 minutes to have an impact on his partner Dawn Sturgess after she sprayed the "oily" substance on her wrists, believing it was perfume.

Dawn died on 8 July after the couple were taken ill on 30 June having been exposed to Novichok contained in a bottle later found in Mr Rowley's home in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

"I do have a memory of her spraying it on her wrists and rubbing them together," Rowley said.

Police in the UK are searching for the nerve agent that left a British couple them fighting for their lives in Salisbury.
Charlie Rowley (right) and his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill on June 30. Source: 1 NEWS

"Within 15 minutes Dawn said she had a headache. She asked me if I had any headache tablets. I went into the bathroom and found her in the bath, fully clothed, laying in the bath in a very ill state."

He described Dawn as a "lovely lady" and said she had planned to move to Amesbury from John Baker House, her sheltered accommodation in Salisbury, within two weeks.

The interview came as police announced the cordon at Sturgess' home would be lifted after investigators found no contamination risk at the building.

Rowley and Sturgess were victims of the UK's second nerve agent incident in four months following the case of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

They were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury in March.

Charlie Rowley said his partner Dawn complained of a headache 15 minutes after spraying the nerve agent on her wrists. Source: Associated Press / ITV News
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

David Higgins predicts winner of Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte fight to get heavyweight title shot
5

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:22
The comedian was today found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Board recommends Bill Cosby be found a sexually violent predator
00:19
Ms Trump split from the company a year ago when she began her role as White House senior advisor.

Ivanka Trump clothing company shutting down following ethics restrictions
A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens area as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside settlements on either side of the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Bodies found clasped in hugs as Greek wildfires kill at least 74 - 'Like a vision from hell'
00:10
The stunning sight took place near the resort town of Arkhipo-Osipovka.

Watch: Rare and spectacular waterspout seen over Black Sea near south Russia coast
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:09
New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease.

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court