Watch: 'We were all made to look like idiots' - Today host rants over Schapelle Corby media circus

Australian Today host Karl Stefanovic has launched a tirade against the media circus surrounding Schapelle Corby's return to Australia for the first time in over a decade.

During discussion on the show this morning Stefanovic slammed the ongoing coverage of Corby's journey to Brisbane after she was convicted of smuggling 4.1kg of marijuana into Bali 13 years ago.

"I realise there's interest, but why oh why oh why," said Stefanovic.

"Schapelle Corby rightly or wrongly has been convicted of drug smuggling. She's done her time and has the right to live her life in relative peace, if that's what she wants.

"Maybe she wants mayhem. Whatever. I do not care. There are far more important things in life than pursuing and losing Schapelle Corby.

"We in the media have a responsibility to inform, but I reckon we were all made to look like idiots yesterday and to what end?"

The 39-year-old was nowhere to be found yesterday when she touched down in Brisbane as security experts used decoy vehicles to lead the media on a wild goose chase, taking some cameras to a KFC in Ormeau and others to the Sofitel hotel in Brisbane.

The media chase came after a last minute flight change which left dozens of media on a Virgin flight they expected Corby to be on, as she flew business class on an earlier Malindo Air flight.