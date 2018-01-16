 

Watch: 'We just freed the whale guys!' Humpback entangled in 87 metre-long fishing line freed

A humpback whale spotted near the Hawaiian island of Maui has been freed of braided line caught in its mouth.

The whale was spotted near the Hawaiian island of Maui with braided fishing line caught in its mouth.
A joint statement from US state and federal agencies says the entangled whale was freed on Saturday.

It was first spotted on Friday by the captain of a fishing vessel.

Rescue teams then went to the scene and began to remove the more than 87 meters of braided line that the whale was trailing.

The agencies say the whale was active on Friday, and with sunset approaching, crews put a tracking buoy on the line and came back to finish the job on Saturday.

The agencies say the whale has an excellent chance of survival. It was found off Makena Beach.

The gear will be analyzed to determine where it came from.

