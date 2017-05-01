Watch: 'We ducked down, we barred the door, we closed the windows' - how students hid from San Diego mass shooter

A man opened fire in the pool area of a Californian university apartment complex today, shooting eight people.

Broadcaster CBS 8 reported the gunman entered the apartment complex in San Diego and when police arrived he was still in the pool area and looked to be reloading his weapon.

Police were notified about 1pm today of an active shooter. Several of the victims are in a critical condition.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said three officers opened fire on the man, and confirmed he was shot dead.