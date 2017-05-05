 

Watch: 'We always wished it would happen' - twins give birth to baby boys on same day at the same hospital

Twin sisters in the US have each given birth to boys on the same day, just four hours apart in rooms next door to each other. 

The two sisters had joked about raising their children together never thinking they'd give birth at the same time.
Source: Fox8

Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham were due to give birth on April 23, however, both women decided to have their labours induced on the same day after their initial due date came and went, according to ABC 7

"We always wished it would happen growing up, we wanted to raise our kids together," one sister told Fox 8 News

"We didn't think the actual same day would happen."

On Monday, the sisters gave birth to the boys, and say plan to hold joint birthday parties. 

Ms Grant, who already has a two-year-old daughter, gave birth to Roman. 

For Ms Abraham, this is her first child - she named him Aaron. 

The nurse manager, Joanna Simonetti, said the birth of the boys "was very exciting for us" and was the "first time" she had ever seen this is her career. 

