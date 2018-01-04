Watch: Waves crash over sea wall in French city of Saint-Melo, flooding streets

Source:
Amateur video obtained by the Associated Press shows the force of the storm that hit France in overnight.
Huge waves were captured on camera, crashing into roads and buildings in the city of Saint-Melo.
One man has died and 15 other people were injured in the storm.
Read more: Severe storm lashes Europe killing at least one person, forcing flight cancellations, cutting power to thousands
France's Interior Ministry said four people were in a "serious condition."
Emergency services have attended 4,300 incidents amid some of the worst winds to hit France in many years.
