Watch: 'I want to move seats!' Woman booted off flight for rambling tirade at Donald Trump supporter

A woman was kicked off a flight in the United States for berating a Donald Trump supporter she happened to be sitting next to.

The irate woman didn't have to worry about sitting next to a Trump fan for long, as she was kicked off the plane for causing a fuss.
Source: Facebook/Scott Koteskey

Scott Koteskey posted footage of the encounter on Facebook, after landing in Seattle on the flight from Baltimore on Sunday.

Mr Koteskey had been in Washington DC to celebrate Trump's inauguration and the woman had asked him whether he "came here to cheer or to protest".

When he answered that he was "celebrating democracy", she launched into a tirade, accusing him of "putting that man's fingers on the nuclear button", and bizarrely, asking him whether he believed in gravity.

After one flight attendant tried to calm her, another came and asked her to collect her belongings as the pilot had asked for her to be removed.

The woman refused, saying she was supporting her husband whose mother had just died.

"I'm terribly sorry for that, but that does not give you the right to treat people the way you did," the staffer calmly said.

Apparently other passengers started chanting "USA, USA" when the couple were led off the plane.

The woman then pulled the fingers at them.

"As the lady was removed I saw that I was surrounded by blacks, Latinos, Asians, and whites, all who had chimed in asking her to be removed and who had defended me. I was touched and moved knowing later that not all these people were Trump supporters," Mr Koteskey wrote. 

