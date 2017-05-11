 

Watch: Wandering bear takes dip in suburban swimming pool, then confronts family dog - bad mistake!

Source:

1 NEWS

A family dog showed a wandering bear whose boss after it came on to a property in California.

The bear was spotted wandering around a neighbourhood doing whatever it liked – but one family dog took a stand.
Source: ABC7

The bear was previously seen taking a dip in the family's swimming pool and had also eaten fruit from trees around a quiet suburb of Bradbury in the San Gabriel area.

After seeing the dog, the bear chased it on to its own porch, but it was there that the tables turned, ABC7 reported.

The brave dog was filmed bounding after the bear and chasing on to a children's playground.

Other residents in the area said the bear is a suspect in several other break ins.

