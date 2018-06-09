Watch: Volcano spatters, oozes lava in night survey of Hawaii's Big Island

Source:Associated Press
Crews assigned to the Hawaii National Guard have conducted a night survey of the progress of lava covering parts of the Kilauea region near Hilo.
The crew is part of Joint Task Force 50, a military organisation providing support to state and local disaster response efforts to the on-going eruptions.
The fast-moving lava poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighbourhoods this week, destroying hundreds of homes.
The volcano continues to spatter and ooze lava out of its eastern flank according to officials.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news