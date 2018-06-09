 

Watch: Volcano spatters, oozes lava in night survey of Hawaii's Big Island

Associated Press

Crews assigned to the Hawaii National Guard have conducted a night survey of the progress of lava covering parts of the Kilauea region near Hilo.

The crew is part of Joint Task Force 50, a military organisation providing support to state and local disaster response efforts to the on-going eruptions.

The fast-moving lava poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighbourhoods this week, destroying hundreds of homes.

The volcano continues to spatter and ooze lava out of its eastern flank according to officials.

