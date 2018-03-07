 

Watch: Volcano in Japan once featured in James Bond movie spews ash cloud during violent eruption

Associated Press

A volcano in southern Japan continued to erupt today, sending smoke and ash as high as 3,000 metres into the sky, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

The Shinmoedake volcano was featured in the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.
The Meteorological Agency said the Shinmoedake volcano on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu erupted violently several times yesterday, and some lava was rising inside a crater.

The overnight image shot by Kagoshima Prefecture shows the flaming lava at the top of volcano.

The volcano, seen in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice," has had smaller eruptions since last week.

Entry to the 1,421-kilometre (4,660-foot)-high volcano was restricted.

In Kirishima city at the foot of the volcano, pedestrians wore surgical masks to protect from falling ash. Cars had layers of ash on their roofs.

About 80 flights to and from the nearby Kagoshima airport were cancelled following the Tuesday eruption. Most services resumed today.

Japan, which sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," has 110 active volcanoes and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

