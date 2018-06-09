 

Watch: Volcano continues to spatter, ooze lava on Hawaii’s Big Island

Associated Press

Crews assigned to the Hawaii National Guard have conducted a night survey of the Kilauea region, near Hilo.
Source: Associated Press

Natural Disasters

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

00:16
Phillip the cat survived the 360km drive by clinging to a car grill space.

Cat who lost claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth to be reunited with owners

00:19
The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

Trio remain in Waikato Hospital after botulism scare.

Church withholds $60,000 in funds raised for Putaruru family hospitalised after severe poisoning


Shaun Johnson. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Shaun Johnson scores on 150th match as Warriors hit the front against Sea Eagles in Christchurch

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of this round 14 clash between the Warriors and Manly from AMI Stadium, Christchurch,

00:20
00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.


 
