Watch: 'The voices singing along belong to children' - poignant Ariana Grande fans sing along to One Last Night moments before suicide blast

A haunting video of Ariana Grande singing One Last Time at yesterday's Manchester Arena concert, moments before a suicide bomber detonated a deadly explosive, have been shared widely on social media.
Anushka Moore shared a video she took at the concert yesterday saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.
"It gives me chills every time I watch it," Moore wrote.
"The voices singing along belong to children! Devastated."
The video has been watched over three million times and shared nearly 67,000 times.
Twenty-two people were killed while 120 were left injured when 22-year-old Salman Abedi blew himself up outside the arena as thousands of fan were leaving Ariana Grande's concert.
