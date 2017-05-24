Watch: 'The voices singing along belong to children' - poignant Ariana Grande fans sing along to One Last Night moments before suicide blast

A haunting video of Ariana Grande singing One Last Time at yesterday's Manchester Arena concert, moments before a suicide bomber detonated a deadly explosive, have been shared widely on social media.

Anushka Moore shared a video she took at the concert yesterday saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.

"It gives me chills every time I watch it," Moore wrote.

"The voices singing along belong to children! Devastated."

The video has been watched over three million times and shared nearly 67,000 times.