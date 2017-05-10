 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: Vladimir Putin leads thousands marching in Russia's Victory Day

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin overnight told the annual Victory Day parade on Red Square that the horrors of World War II demonstrate the necessity of countries working together to prevent war.

More than 850,000 people were estimated in the Moscow crowd.
Source: Associated Press

Russia celebrates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany every May 9 to honour the nine million Red Army soldiers who fought and died for their country.

"This monstrous tragedy was not able to be prevented primarily because of the connivance of the criminal ideology of racial superiority and due to the lack of unity among the world's leading nations," Putin said.

"To effectively combat terrorism, extremism, neo-Nazism and other threats, consolidation of the entire international community is necessary," he said.

The Soviet Union is estimated to have lost 26 million people in the war, including the eight million soldiers. The nation's immense suffering contributes to Victory Day's status as Russia's most important secular holiday.

Thick clouds over Moscow, however, forced the cancellation of the traditional dramatic conclusion to the parade — the roaring flyover by scores of military aircraft.

The Red Square parade is a highly ritualised display, and marked changes in its order are unusual.

The Defense Ministry had said cloud-seeding planes would be deployed to disperse the overcast skies. That has been done previously when poor weather threatened. It wasn't immediately clear if the planes had been deployed.

Parades also were held across Russia's sprawling expanse as well as in the Russia-annexed Crimea Peninsula, but the Red Square procession is the centerpiece of Russia's observances.

About 10,000 soldiers participated, standing rigidly as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reviewed them from an open-top limousine. The soldiers then marched out to make way for a display of military vehicles ranging from armoured cars to lumbering Topol intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.

The parade gave the first public showing of the Tor and Pantsir mobile surface-to-air missiles that have been adapted for use in Russia's Arctic forces, their white-and-black winter camouflage standing out amid the olive drab of other war machines.

"The armed forces of Russia are capable of repelling any potential aggression," Putin said.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Mr Comey was fired today by US President by Donald Trump today after a judgement by the Department of Justice.

Watch: How Donald Trump told James Comey - 'You're FIRED'

00:20
2
The young boy was eventually freed by firefighters with only minor injuries.

Graphic warning: The moment nine-year-old boy swallowed by escalator in Turkey

3
Te Puke couple Trevor and Marian Warin won the case in the Wellington High Court, ordering chartered accountant Colleen Warin to pay back the debt, according to NZHerald.

'Get a job and earn your own money' - Tauranga mother dishes out tough love on Facebook after court orders daughter to repay nearly $400k

00:14
4
The Carlisle Street Dairy in Greerton was targeted by thieves who threatened a staff member and stole cash and cigarettes.

Watch: CCTV shows thugs armed with hammer (and wearing purple undies) robbing Tauranga dairy - do you know them?

03:45
5
The attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw has shaken the Kawakawa community.

Images: Do you recognise these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

00:14
The Carlisle Street Dairy in Greerton was targeted by thieves who threatened a staff member and stole cash and cigarettes.

Watch: CCTV shows thugs armed with hammer (and wearing purple undies) robbing Tauranga dairy - do you know them?

Two men casually strolled into a local dairy and made off with handfuls of cash and cigarettes as the owner watched on.

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ