Watch: Video shows young girl clinging to car's bonnet during Aussie joyride

A young girl was caught on camera clinging to the bonnet of a moving car in Australia, which also had a number of other young people inside as well.
The shocking incident was captured on camera at Yan Yean Reservoir Park in Melbourne yesterday.
The person who captured the footage said their believed the person on the bonnet was aged no older than 13, and that eight other kids were in the car.
Police told Nine they had not received a formal report about the incident, and it’s unclear if there were any injuries.