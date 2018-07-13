Watch: Victims, family members attend hearing for notorious Golden State serial killer and rapist

Victims of a notorious Northern California serial killer and rapist expressed relief after flying to California's capital city to see the accused attacker behind bars in a courtroom for the first time today.

Nearly a dozen victims and family members showed up for the brief, routine court hearing in the case against former police officer Joseph DeAngelo.

The 72-year-old is charged with killing 12 people across California in the 1970s and 80s.

Jane Carson-Sandler, who traveled from Hilton Head, South Carolina, was one of dozens of women raped by the elusive 'Golden State Killer'.

The Associated Press does not usually identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but is doing so in this case because the women spoke publicly about what they said happened to them.

Carson-Sandler said she started crying and felt angry and anxious as she sat in the Sacramento County jail courtroom, until she was comforted by Debbi Domingo, whom she calls a "sister survivor."

"I hope he suffers and dies in jail," Carson-Sandler said later.

"But I hope he knows that he has not won, that we have the power and control now."

She wore an orange T-shirt with a message to DeAngelo on the back: "Victim survivor thriver... See you in court."

Domingo traveled from Texas to see the man charged with killing her mother in Santa Barbara County.

The women all went to lunch together after the hearing and plan to keep in touch throughout DeAngelo's prosecution.

"Seeing him locked up, that's been the goal all along, all these years that we've been searching for closure," Domingo said of DeAngelo, who looked at the judge during the two-minute hearing while keeping his back to the victims.

One of the killer's youngest victims, Margaret Wardlow, said she was raped at age 13.

She travelled from San Diego and called seeing DeAngelo "intense."

"It's frightening," she said.

"I thought, this is the guy that came into a 13-year-old's room and raped her. How do you do that to a kid?"