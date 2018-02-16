Watch: Vicious cruise ship brawl erupts in Aussie waters involving passengers and crew

A depraved brawl has erupted in the lobby of a cruise ship stationed off the NSW coast, which by its end, white uniformed ship crew kicked passengers wrestling on the polished hardwood floor.

The vicious melee occurred on a 10-day cruise ship to the South Pacific on the Carnival Legend vessel, Nine News reports

After a fight breaks out between two groups of passengers, numerous security guards get involved, but only seem to escalate the violence.

Women can be seen caught up in the fighting too, with one instance of a woman attempting to shield a male in a head lock from the repeated kicks of a security guard lunging over him.

A number of crew drawn into the violence can also be seen screaming irately at the man who is filming the violence to stop.

The Carnival Legend cruise ship is now believed to have docked in Eden, north of the NSW-Victoria boarder.

NSW Police officers have since boarded the cruise liner, and removed a number of patrons involved in the brawl.