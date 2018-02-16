 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Vicious cruise ship brawl erupts in Aussie waters between passengers, security and captains

share

Source:

Nine

A brutal melee has played out in the foyer of the Carnival Legend cruise ship off the NSW coast.
Source: Nine

Related

Travel

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:22
1
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

02:24
2
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

02:44
3

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

4
Victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Their stories: 'Lives taken too soon' - the 17 victims of Florida's high school shooting (+ photo gallery)

5

Pirate involved in 'Water Rats' who stormed Sir Peter Blakes' boat caught by police - reports


00:15
The NZ athlete finished 14th overall after sitting in seventh spot before his last heat.

Tearful Kiwi Rhys Thornbury devastated after horrible start in final heat in skeleton Winter Olympics final

The NZ athlete finished 14th overall after sitting in seventh spot before his last heat.

02:44

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says: "Sometime Tuesday looks like we could be getting into some pretty rough weather".

Dead sperm whale's jaw sawed off with chainsaw in 'disgusting' act of 'desecration' at Tauranga beach

The huge decomposing mammal was found on Papamoa Beach on Thursday afternoon by fishermen.

00:40
CCTV footage shows the men entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

Raw video: Armed robbers smash through glass security doors of Auckland jewellery store, terrorise staff

CCTV footage shows the men forcibly entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

01:19
Mr Joyce has stood defiant against pressure to resign, in the wake of his staff sex scandal.

Watch: Barnaby Joyce lashes out at Malcolm Turnbull as 'inept', refusing to resign as Australia's deputy PM

Joyce has stood defiant against pressure to resign, in the wake of his staff sex scandal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 