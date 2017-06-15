Watch: Van driver deliberately crashes into speeding car to help cops catch fleeing criminal

Source:
A driver who crashed his van into a speeding car helped police catch a man carrying 10 bags of heroin.
Footage shows the helpful driver swerving his van across a road in Detroit to smash into the front of a car that was being chased by police.
The car belonged to Kolbe Jordan, according to the Detroit News, wanted by police for a suspended license and traffic violations and who had prior convictions for drugs offences.
When officers had tried to flag him down, Jordan sped off in his Chevrolet, starting a high speed car chase that only ended when the unnamed van driver crashed into the car, trapping Jordan inside.
In the car they found bags of heroin and a stolen gun.
