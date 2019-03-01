Watch: Utter mayhem on icy Oklahoma roads as cars slip and slide dangerously

Multiple vehicles spun out of control on slick, icy roads in Oklahoma City during a busy commute.

A winter storm packing freezing drizzle and frigid temperatures has made driving treacherous and forced schools to close across Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories Thursday for central and eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas.

Forecasters say temperatures in the teens and 20s and freezing drizzle will affect travel throughout the region.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says isolated slick spots have been reported on roads and highways across the state. Law enforcement authorities say numerous accidents have been reported, including along icy patches of along busy Interstates 35 and 40.