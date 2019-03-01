TODAY |

Watch: Utter mayhem on icy Oklahoma roads as cars slip and slide dangerously

Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
North America

Multiple vehicles spun out of control on slick, icy roads in Oklahoma City during a busy commute.

A winter storm packing freezing drizzle and frigid temperatures has made driving treacherous and forced schools to close across Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories Thursday for central and eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas.

Forecasters say temperatures in the teens and 20s and freezing drizzle will affect travel throughout the region.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says isolated slick spots have been reported on roads and highways across the state. Law enforcement authorities say numerous accidents have been reported, including along icy patches of along busy Interstates 35 and 40.

Officials say road crews are treating highways and bridges to prevent icing in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.

Panel beaters will have a flurry of work coming up, judging by events on this piece of road. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:37
Gaga joined Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss their performance of Shallow from A Star is Born.

'That's what we wanted you to see' - Lady Gaga explains intimate Oscars performance with co-star Bradley Cooper
00:30
ACAPULCO, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 27: Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain as part of the day 3 of the Telcel Mexican Open 2019 at Mextenis Stadium on February 27, 2019 in Acapulco, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Watch as Aussie tennis brat Nick Kyrgios taunts furious crowd, gets slammed by Rafa Nadal
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Robert Richter QC, lawyer for George Pell, leaves Melbourne County Court on February 27, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Pell, once the third most powerful man in the Vatican and Australia's most senior Catholic, was found guilty on 11 December in Melbourne's county court, but the result was subject to a suppression order and was only able to be reported from Tuesday. The jury was unanimous in their verdict, finding Pell guilty on five counts of child sexual assault in December 1996 and early 1997 at St Patrick's Cathedral. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

George Pell’s lawyer apologises for 'vanilla sexual penetration' description

Domestic diva Martha Stewart entering cannabis products industry