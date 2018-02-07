 

Watch: Utter chaos as dozens of vehicles slide across deadly snow-covered US road

Associated Press

Authorities in the US state of Iowa say one person died and several others were hurt after dozens of vehicles collided along a snow-covered stretch of Interstate 35 near Ames.

A huge 70-plus vehicle pile-up in Iowa left one person dead and several injured yesterday.
Source: Associated Press

Up to 70 cars, buses and trucks were involved in the string of crashes, which forced the closure of I-35 in both directions yesterday.

Iowa's Department of Transportation released video from a traffic camera showing cars and trucks sliding on the highway and crashing into each other.

