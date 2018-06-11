 

Watch: US woman arrested after children filmed in car in pet kennels

A US woman has been arrested after a video emerged of her travelling with her two young children in pet kennels in Memphis.

A woman has been arrested over the incident which an eyewitness filmed.
Leimome Cheeks was apprehended by police after the children were spotted on Elvis Presley Boulevard, in Memphis, yesterday afternoon, Fox 17 News reports.

The 62-year-old has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment, Memphis Police said in a Facebook post.

The children, aged seven and eight, told officers it was extremely hot in the back of the truck, with temperatures reaching 95 degrees.

Children's Services and Memphis Police are investigating. 

