Watch: US shop worker calmly gives robber money from till at gunpoint

Tuker Muarry was working an average shift at a takeaway in Kansas City when a man walked in and demanded money.
A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".

North Korea's ballistic missile launch fails

2
Lydia says her children are excited to learn where their food comes from.

Back to Basics: No it's not child abuse and yes our children love living off the land

00:27
3
A player from the Saint-Esteve club assaulted referee Benjamin Casty after being shown a yellow card.

Watch: French rugby league player faces life ban after disgracefully attacking referee

00:30
4
The Highlanders right wing was in scintillating form scoring two tries against the Stormers at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Watch: Is this a return to his All Blacks form? Waisake Naholo goes beast mode running 100m to score

00:10
5
The driver who lost control of the truck in Sydney has been jailed for a minimum of three years.

Video: Moment 22-tonne truck ploughs into cars in peak hour traffic caught on CCTV

Woman's body, 83 found in Whakatane River

Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.


Woman dies after being struck by car in Gisborne

The young woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she died this morning.

01:11
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Get set for a wet and windy weekend

Regions between Northland and Christchurch are being warned for periods of heavy rain and strong winds.


Harry Styles announces Auckland concert

The former One Direction star will bring his solo world tour to the capital in December

