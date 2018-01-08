 

World


Watch: US Powerball ticket scoops $779m jackpot in billion-dollar lottery weekend

Associated Press

It's been a billion-dollar lottery weekend after a lone Powerball ticket sold in the US state of New Hampshire matched all six numbers and will claim a $US559.7 million ($NZ779.4 million) jackpot. 

Sam Safa sold the winning ticket in New Hampshire and a day earlier $626 million was won in Florida.
Source: Associated Press

It came one day after another single ticket sold in Florida won a $US450 million ($626.7) Mega Millions grand prize.

Since Reeds Ferry Market opened at 5.30am Sunday local time, dozens of excited regulars have stopped by the small, independent convenience store in New Hampshire that sold the winning Powerball ticket to congratulate the owner and chat about the win, store owner Sam Safa said.

Safa said he doesn't know the identity of the winner, but hopes one of the regulars from the over 100-year-old store in Merrimack, about 40 kilometres south of Concord, won the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

He said that by selling the ticket, it felt like he himself had won. The store will receive a $US75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The initial jackpot was estimated at $US570 million, but the actual jackpot at the time of the drawing was the lesser amount, $US559.7 million, New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson said on Sunday.

As of mid-afternoon on Sunday, the winner had not yet come forward.

North America

A customer buys a Powerball ticket in Chicago.

One lucky US lottery player over $600 million richer after winning Mega Millions jackpot

