 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: US Navy warship takes huge sideways plunge during impressive launch

share

Source:

Associated Press

The US Navy has christened and launched a new ship named for Billings, Montana's largest city.

A Senator's wife broke the ceremonial bottle of champagne over the ship's bow before it plunged into Lake Michigan.
Source: AiirSource Military

The Billings Gazette reports the USS Billings was christened Saturday, July 1, at a shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Sharla Tester, who is married to Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, broke the ceremonial bottle of champagne over the ship's bow before it slid into Lake Michigan.

It's the first Navy ship to bear the name.

The Billings is a littoral combat ship with three major missions: finding and disarming mines, defending against attacks by small boats and fighting submarines.

The ship is about 83 percent finished and is scheduled to be handed over to the Navy in 2018.

Billings Mayor Tom Hanel and City Council members Al Swanson, Chris Friedel and Ryan Sullivan also attended the christening.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

00:21
2
US police say the tennis star legally entered the intersection but was cut off by another car

Video: Tennis star Venus Williams legally entered intersection before crash, say US Police

00:16
3
The Kiwi pop star looked uncomfortable and cringed when an Australian journalist spoke about her association with Taylor Swift’s girl group.

Lorde says 'really sh*tty' to wake-up to headlines about Taylor Swift's 'squad', sets record straight

4
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Bradley Lowrey and Jermain Defoe of Sunderland walk into the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Football star Jermain Defoe's close six-year-old friend Bradley Lowery loses battle with cancer

5
There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ