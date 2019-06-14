TODAY |

Watch: US military releases video it claims to show Iran removing unexploded mine from tanker

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East

The US military's Central Command has released a video it says shows Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the two ships suspected to have been attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

It released the black-and-white footage this afternoon.

Captain Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said a Revolutionary Guard patrol ship removed the limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous.

Iran has denied involvement in yesterday's suspected attacks amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The tensions continue to rise between the two nations. Source: BBC

    Urban said in a statement the attacks "are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce."

    He added: "The United States has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East. However, we will defend our interests."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The US military released the footage after yesterday's alleged attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Source: Associated Press
      More From
      World
      Middle East
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.
      Most current teachers to get $12,000 pay rise if they accept Government's new offer
      2
      A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.
      Man arrested after drug lab discovered during call out to South Auckland house fire
      3
      Mother and child (file picture).
      Samoan couple claim Oranga Tamariki rejected their request to foster child because they're not European
      4
      Defense attorney Boyd Young talks with Tim Jones, center, during the sentencing phase of his trial in Lexington, S.C. Timothy Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
      Man sentenced to death for murdering his five kids, keeping bodies in boot for nine days
      5
      Comments from ACT MP David Seymour have also added to an increased security risk for the MP.
      John Armstrong's opinion: Just as Greens start to shed 'loony left' rep, Golriz Ghahraman sets them back
      MORE FROM
      World
      MORE
      01:40
      The US President says he hopes his long-serving staffer will stay in politics.

      President Trump's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigns

      Inclusion and acceptance of migrant communities needs to come from the top down - Australian politician
      Britain's Conservative Party lawmaker Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the official launch of his leadership campaign, in London, Wednesday June 12, 2019. Boris Johnson solidified his front-runner status in the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, gaining backing from leading pro-Brexit lawmakers.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

      Boris Johnson takes strong lead in race to be next UK prime minister
      Mother and child (file picture).

      Samoan couple claim Oranga Tamariki rejected their request to foster child because they're not European