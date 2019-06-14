Watch: US military releases video it claims to show Iran removing unexploded mine from tanker

The US military's Central Command has released a video it says shows Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the two ships suspected to have been attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

It released the black-and-white footage this afternoon.

Captain Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said a Revolutionary Guard patrol ship removed the limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous.

Iran has denied involvement in yesterday's suspected attacks amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US.

Urban said in a statement the attacks "are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce."