 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: US firefighter grasps child dropped from desperate parent in second story blaze

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dramatic footage from an apartment blaze in Georgia has captured a parent dropping their child from the second story into the outstretched arms of a firefighter.

A dramatic scene of evacuation from a burning apartment building in Georgia has been captured on a firefighter's helmet camera.
Source: CBS

The video was posted to social media by the DeKalb County firefighters union, outside Atlanta, CBS News reports.

The successful catch was made by third-generation firefighter Captain Scott Stroup on January 3 this year.

"We were catching babies like a football - literally," fire Capt. Eric Jackson told reporters at the scene of the fire.

"There were adults that were on the balcony that were dropping their babies right into our arms. We had a couple firefighters catching babies, so it was just really incredible."

Around a dozen people were injured in the blaze, largely due to smoke inhalation.  

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan looking for big finish in fourth ODI against Black Caps


2
Earthquake.

Shallow 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Christchurch

3
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Parents charged with torture after 13 siblings rescued from California house of horrors

4
Matakana car crash.

Four people injured in serious car crash at Matakana


5
Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan looking for big finish in fourth ODI against Black Caps

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan from Hamilton.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Quite the mix of weather across the country' – heavy rain for those in the north

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:41
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:30
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

It's called "The Power Wall" and two high-profile Kiwi athletes made it to the final to see who's the strongest.


04:07
Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness but never imagined it would turn into a movement.

'Blew me away' – Mum behind Christmas cards for lonely elderly overwhelmed with incredible response of Kiwis

Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness. She never imagined what was about to transpire.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 