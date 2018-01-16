Watch: US firefighter grasps child dropped from desperate parent in second story blaze

Dramatic footage from an apartment blaze in Georgia has captured a parent dropping their child from the second story into the outstretched arms of a firefighter.

The video was posted to social media by the DeKalb County firefighters union, outside Atlanta, CBS News reports.

The successful catch was made by third-generation firefighter Captain Scott Stroup on January 3 this year.

"We were catching babies like a football - literally," fire Capt. Eric Jackson told reporters at the scene of the fire.

"There were adults that were on the balcony that were dropping their babies right into our arms. We had a couple firefighters catching babies, so it was just really incredible."