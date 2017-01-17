Watch: US cop narrowly avoids disaster after truck jack-knifes and slides towards his patrol car

Source:1 NEWS, Facebook/Trooper Tod PHP Hays
A state trooper in Kansas avoided what could have been a fatal collision after a truck driver lost control in wet conditions.
Dash-cam footage taken from the patrol car shows a large truck crossing a grass median strip and jack-knifing into the oncoming lane on Sunday.
The cop, named locally as Trooper Poland, managed to take evasive action and swerve off the road, just as the truck's trailer was flung into his path.
Both drivers avoided injury, NBC reports.
