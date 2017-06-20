 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: US church cuts brave 12-year-old girl's mic after she reveals she's gay - 'I know I'm not a horrible sinner'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Video has captured the moment a brave 12-year-old girl came out as gay in front of her Mormon church, only to have her microphone cut and told to sit down. 

The young girl was midway through her speech when her microphone gets cut off.
Source: Huffington Post

Savannah, who lives in Utah, was giving her speech at a 'fast and testimony' service in her local church near Salt Lake City. 

In the speech, reported by the Huffington Post, she says she knows that her heavenly parents "did not mess up when they gave me freckles or they made me to be gay."

"God loves me just this way because I believe that he loves all his creations. No part of me is a mistake. I do not choose to be this way and it is not a fad."

Savannah went to say: "I know I'm not a horrible sinner for being who I am. I believe God would tell me if I was wrong", before the sound unexpectedly cuts out and she is told to sit down by a member of the church.

Savannah's mother Heather told the Daily Mail her daughter left the stage in tears as she had had wanted to read her testimony for months. 

In a podcast Savannah says she chose to speak at the meeting as she "felt like people weren’t being very supportive or nice to gays for who they are, and that’s how God made them...and they would say mean things to them, and I found that really offensive. So, I wanted to be people’s voice."

Related

North America

Religion

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

01:28
2
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

00:38
3
Kieran Read is set to lead the All Blacks out against the Lions after recovering from injury.

Good news All Blacks fans! Kieran Read set to reclaim captaincy and starting jersey against the Lions in first Test

01:49
4
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

00:31
5
Anna Osborne reveals at least four bodies can be seen in new footage Pike River Mine victims’ families have obtained.

'There are definitely loved ones' bodies fully intact' - widow saw at least four bodies in new footage from inside Pike River Mine

01:49
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

The prime minister has released a revealing police statement.

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ