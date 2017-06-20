Watch: US church cuts brave 12-year-old girl's mic after she reveals she's gay - 'I know I'm not a horrible sinner'

Video has captured the moment a brave 12-year-old girl came out as gay in front of her Mormon church, only to have her microphone cut and told to sit down.

Savannah, who lives in Utah, was giving her speech at a 'fast and testimony' service in her local church near Salt Lake City.

In the speech, reported by the Huffington Post, she says she knows that her heavenly parents "did not mess up when they gave me freckles or they made me to be gay."

"God loves me just this way because I believe that he loves all his creations. No part of me is a mistake. I do not choose to be this way and it is not a fad."

Savannah went to say: "I know I'm not a horrible sinner for being who I am. I believe God would tell me if I was wrong", before the sound unexpectedly cuts out and she is told to sit down by a member of the church.

Savannah's mother Heather told the Daily Mail her daughter left the stage in tears as she had had wanted to read her testimony for months.