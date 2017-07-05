 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: US and South Korean military fire their own 'deep strike' missiles in show of force against North Korea

share

Source:

Associated Press

US military officials in Seoul said today that US and South Korean soldiers fired "deep strike" precision missiles into South Korean territorial waters, in a direct response to North Korea's missile launch.

Today, the US and South Korea performed their own missile launch drill in a show of solidarity against North Korea's provocation, with the missiles landing in South Korean seas.
Source: Associated Press

The US Eighth Army said the missile firings were a show of force meant to demonstrate US-South Korean solidarity.

The US asserted that North Korea's latest missile launch was indeed an intercontinental ballistic missile, as the North had boasted and the US and South Korea had feared.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called it a "new escalation of the threat" to the US.

Related

North America

Asia

00:25
Pyongyang says its latest missile has the range to hit the US.

'Does this guy have anything better to do with his life' - Trump's savage Twitter hit at North Korea
00:25
Pyongyang says its latest missile has the range to hit the US.

North Korea reaching 'dangerous new phase' after rogue state launches first intercontinental ballistic missile

00:25
Pyongyang says its latest missile has the range to hit the US.

Watch: North Korea's Kim Jong-un claps with delight while watching latest missile test
00:25
Pyongyang says its latest missile has the range to hit the US.

Russia and China demand North Korea halt nuclear missile programme after claims of successful test

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

01:44
2
Members of the Orakei Marae officially welcomed the team home.

Watch: Team New Zealand get stunning Maori welcome after touching down with Auld Mug

00:49
3
Gold Coast woman Ingrid Brown had her face cut open when she and her partner confronted burglars.

Aussie mum slashed from mouth to ear in machete attack, may never smile again

02:59
4
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:38
5
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Crowds ready to give a hero's welcome as Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive home

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ