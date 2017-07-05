Watch: US and South Korean military fire their own 'deep strike' missiles in show of force against North Korea

Source:Associated Press
US military officials in Seoul said today that US and South Korean soldiers fired "deep strike" precision missiles into South Korean territorial waters, in a direct response to North Korea's missile launch.
The US Eighth Army said the missile firings were a show of force meant to demonstrate US-South Korean solidarity.
The US asserted that North Korea's latest missile launch was indeed an intercontinental ballistic missile, as the North had boasted and the US and South Korea had feared.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called it a "new escalation of the threat" to the US.
