Watch: US aircraft join South Korean military for bombing exercise

Source:Associated Press
South Korea says the US military has flown powerful bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula in joint drills with South Korean warplanes.
Seoul's Defence Ministry says two B-1Bs and four F-35Bs conducted drills today with four South Korean F-15K fighter jets.
The United States often sends such high-tech, powerful aircraft in a show of force in times of heightened animosities with North Korea.
Today's flyovers came three days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean in apparent defiance of US-led international pressure on the country.
The North conducted its sixth nuclear test on September 3 and was subsequently hit with tough, fresh United Nations sanctions.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to continue the North's programmes, saying his country is nearing its goal of "equilibrium" in military force with the United States.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news