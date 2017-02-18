Watch: Urgh! Meet Behemoth, Australia's largest Huntsman spider

A 16cm Huntsman spider handed to experts in Sydney is believed to be the biggest seen in Australia.

The creepy arachnid has been named Behemoth by shocked staff at the Australian Reptile Park.

It was found by a man at a park.

"Huntsman spiders often get a bad rap," Reptile Park general manager Tim Faulkner told 7News.

"The species is not dangerous they just come across quite scary.