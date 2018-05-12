Watch: Upgraded SpaceX rocket lifts Bangladesh’s first satellite into orbit

SpaceX lifted Bangladesh's first satellite into orbit today using an upgraded rocket designed for dozens of repeat flights including back-to-back, same-day launches.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said launching the same rocket twice within 24 hours will be "crazy hard," but he hopes to pull off the feat as early as next year.

This latest and final version of the company's Falcon 9 rocket - capable of more than 10 reflights, possibly even 100 - made its debut today.

It soared from NASA's Kennedy Space Center into a hazy afternoon sky, carrying a communication satellite named Bangabandhu-1 after the founding father of Bangladesh.

A last-minute abort halted yesterday's try.

This newest booster landed on an ocean platform following liftoff as planned.

"What a great sight!" the launch commentator announced as cheers and applause filled SpaceX Mission Control in Hawthorne, California.

The booster will be taken apart for analysis before flying again in a few months.