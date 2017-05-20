Watch: Upbeat Hillary Clinton rejects hug from Donald Trump stand-in during US election debate preparations

A top aide to Hillary Clinton has shared a rare insight into debate preparations during last year's election, tweeting a video which shows the candidate practicing how to reject a hug from Donald Trump.

Philippe Reines, Mrs Clinton's political consultant, wrote in the tweet, "Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice..."

The tweet then finished with, "A favourite moment from debate prep (9/24/16)"

In the video, Mrs Clinton and Mr Reines, who played the role of Donald Trump during the debate preparations, can be seen practicing introductions on a mock stage for an upcoming debate.

Mrs Clinton tries to avoid the hug by trying to initiate a handshake but Mr Reines tries to force a hug upon her as she tries to run away, with Mrs Clinton's staff bursting into laughter.