Watch: Unstoppable mudslide comes crashing down a mountain and right into a Swiss township

An avalanche of mud and snow has come crashing down a mountain into a Swiss town, damaging cars and buildings.
The incident took place in the town of Chamoson about 7.15pm Tuesday local time (5.15am Wednesday, NZT), and was filmed by several people.
Local media reported the landslide was triggered by a deluge of rain in the nearby mountains at high altitude.
Video showed the mudslide coming down a floodway, before breaching the bank and flowing on to a road.
Some damage was reported, including to cars, signs and the facades of buildings.
Two roads were closed and work is underway to clear the debris.