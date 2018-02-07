Watch: Unruly passengers denied entry to Bali after expletive-laden outburst on Jetstar flight

Two passengers on a Jetstar flight from Sydney to Bali who abused fellow travellers and crew have been denied entry to the popular holiday destination and banned from the airline.

The man and woman, who were onboard the JQ37 from Sydney on Monday night, acted aggressively and hurled abuse at other passengers and crew, a Jetstar spokeswoman said.

Videos posted online show a man and a woman yelling and shoving cabin crew during the flight.



The captain requested Indonesian police meet the pair on arrival in Bali where they were denied entry to Indonesia before being sent back to Australia, Jetstar said today.

