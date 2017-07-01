Watch: Uni student under fire after he catches endangered shark with bare hands

A US university student who caught an endangered shark with his bare hands has been roasted online for his actions.

Alex Winn filmed the moment he dove in and caught a spiny dogfish shark swimming next to a dock in Washington.

The 19-year-old posted the video to his Instagram account on Thursday which shows him emerging from the water with a thrashing spiny dogfish shark pup in his hands and placing it onto the dock.

On his Instagram post Mr Winn said the shark was released shortly after the video ended and he made sure it swam off unharmed.

"Overall, I just wanted to let people know I wasn't trying to hurt the fish at all," Winn told The Seattle Times.

"He was back in the water really, really soon."

Not everyone was happy with the antics though, with fish expert Dayv Lowry from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife telling the Seattle Times, "it was a silly thing to do."

Many also took to Mr Winn's Instagram account to blast him for his actions.

"This is disgusting," wrote one person.

"Depending on the species, it's highly likely the stress of this event caused the shark to die anyway," user amalloy2424 commented on the post.