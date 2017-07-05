Watch: Two patriotic NASA astronauts celebrate July Fourth in space

Wearing American flag pants, two patriotic NASA astronauts have literally taken their July Fourth celebrations out of this world by setting up a photo shoot on board the International Space Station.

Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer created a behind the scenes video of their photo shoot antics in micro-gravity, which they shared on social media.

Since being posted early this morning, the video has already been viewed over 174,000 times.

"We sometimes have issues standing up straight, but we have no problems at all showing our American pride - Happy 4th," Mr Fischer tweeted, along with a photo on board the space ship.

Posting the video to Facebook, Ms Whitson wrote, "Here's what happens when space-folk take some pictures to show their USA-Pride...micro-gravity allows for some cool poses! Happy B-day USA!"