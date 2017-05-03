Watch: Two men punch each other in vicious fight onboard flight departing Tokyo

A passenger on board a flight set to depart from Tokyo was caught up in a vicious fight whilst trying to help flight attendants deal a man, said to be drunk, on board.

Video captured by a passenger on the All Nippon Airways flight at Tokyo's Narita Airport on Monday, shows the two men throwing wild punches at each others heads.

A baby can be heard crying in the background while another distressed passengers says "oh, my God. Oh, my God!"

The man in the red Hawaiian shirt was reportedly drunk when he started disrupting the flight and getting into a fight.

"This guy is crazy," the passenger wearing a black t-shirt yells as staff appear to try and separate the two.

"The gentleman was screaming and he attacked three passengers before a third intervened," an ANA spokesperson said.

The man was forced to leave the flight and was arrested after he tried to choke a male airline employee, Japan Today reports.

"All Nippon Airways apologises to our passengers on Flight#6 to Los Angeles for the pre-flight incident," a spokesperson said in a statement to the Washington Post.