Watch: TV station sues pranking bodybuilders 'Chop' and 'Steele' who duped their way onto morning show

Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher deceived an entire US TV station in November, in a comedic show of their strength as hoax-bodybuilders, but now the station has issued a lawsuit against the pair. 

‘Chop’ and ‘Steele’ appeared on Hello Wisconsin after writing a press release saying they appeared on America’s Got Talent.
Source: Gray Television

San Francisco's Mercury News reported Pickett and Prueher went on the show as 'Chop' and 'Steele', after emailing a press release Atlanta-based Gray Television show 'Hello Wisconsin'.

The release said Joe 'Chop' Shopsin and Nicholas 'Steele' Stelling were bodybuilders promoting a show, and used their muscles to entertain, educate and promote unity through addressing "the subject of bullying and ways to prevent it through humour, courage and self-respect."

It said the men had been on America's Got talent and had performed at the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. 

Chop and Steele appeared on the show, showing their strength through various acts like breaking sticks and stomping on straw baskets. 

But the owner of the TV station didn't see the funny side when the prank came to light, this month filing a federal lawsuit against Pickett and Prueher for fraud and copyright infringement.

Prueher told the Mercury News the station was, "trying to scare" the duo. 

"But we're going to fight it because we’re well within our rights doing what we did."

