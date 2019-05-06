Watch: Turkish man hailed as hero after selflessly saving teen who jumped onto train tracks

A Turkish man is being hailed as a hero after his selfless act of pulling woman out of the path of a train in Istanbul was caught on camera.

Video was posted on Twitter yesterday of the incident, which reportedly took place about a week ago close to the end of April at Küçükçekmece Mustafa Kemal Station, Istanbul.

Kumtemir Ahmet, who posted the video, wrote in Turkish "these images are not a movie scene!"

Major Turkish media outlet Habertürk reported that a 16-year-old had jumped on to the track in an attempt to end her own life.

Ercan Kaya, a 26-year-old sales consultant, told Habertürk he was on the way to work when he saw the girl jump onto the tracks, and sprang into action.

He said he realised that someone needed to jump, and that he hadn't even told his parents the incident had happened.

"I didn't even tell this to my parents - a co-worker knows," he said in Turkish.

"They knew it because I was late for work.

"I'm happy to save a life."

Since the video was tweeted and Mr Kaya identified, hundreds of people have congratulated him, calling him a hero.

He responded with a simple message thanking people for "not losing our feeling of citizenship and humanity.

"I thank everyone for your lovely wishes and messages."