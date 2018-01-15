Watch: Turkish jet dangles precariously off muddy cliff following crash landing

A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea.

Images show the Boeing 737-800 on its belly and at an acute angle just above the water.

Preparations were under way on today to begin moving it.

If it had stopped any further along the slope, the plane would have likely plunged into the Black Sea in the Turkish province of Trabzon.

The incident late Sunday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely.