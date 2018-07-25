 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg dangerously close to small Greenland village

1 NEWS | Associated Press
Topics
World
Environment
UK and Europe

There are fears an 11 million-tonne iceberg sitting dangerously close to a small village in Greenland could trigger a deadly tsunami.

Dozens of residents of the village Innarsuit were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns the iceberg might break apart, creating high waves that could wash away coastal buildings.

The iceberg is so huge that it can be seen from space and it's around the same height as London's Big Ben.

The European Space Agency released an image last week showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit in northwestern Greenland.

The satellite image, which was captured by Sentinel-2A on July 9, 2018, provided by European Space Agency esa on Tuesday, July 18, 2018 shows a huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland. If the berg breaks apart, waves resulting from the falling ice could wash away parts of the village. (esa via AP)
A huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland. Source: Associated Press

Monster icebergs are not uncommon at this time of year, but the danger with this one is how close it is to land.

There are fears of a tsunami hitting the settlement if the iceberg breaks up. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Environment
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NRL referee Gerard Sutton.

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
4

Watch: Helmet cam captures rally driver’s horrifying escape from blazing car after high-speed crash
5

Fans throw chairs, invade ring in chaotic riot after hometown boxer loses
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:54
It comes after an alarming number of mothers losing their babies.

New Zealand scientists disappointed Viagra trial on pregnant women called off
Glenn McEnallay.

Tougher measures on the cards after NSW prison guard suspended over alleged affair with cop killer
00:29
The man is wanted by NSW police for his "dangerous driving" in Sydney.

Watch: Aussie hoon pops a wheelie through red light, stands on motorbike while weaving through traffic

Identity of 10-year-old girl killed in Toronto mass shooting revealed, first image of shooter released
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Some of the more than 13,000 booties knitted for the display at Parliament today.

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill