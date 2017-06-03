 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Trump's famous Twitter typo 'covfefe' stumps spelling bee champ

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The newly crowned US spelling bee champion was stumped when she was asked to spell President Donald Trump's mysterious term that caused a firestorm on Twitter, "covfefe" during a live television interview. 

How do you stump the unflappable 12-year-old US spelling bee champ? CNN had a dastardly trick up their sleeve.
Source: CNN

Ananya Vinay, 12, won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee yesterday when she correctly spelled 35 words in a row, taking home more than $US40,000 in cash and prizes.

During an interview on CNN's New Day programme Ananya was asked by anchors Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo to spell the typo on live TV.

The young word wizard got some interesting answers when asking the hosts for more background on the word. 

"Language of origin?" she inquired.

"Gibberish," Cameota and Cuomo replied.

"Part of speech?" asked Ananya, further trying to map the word in her vast mental vocabulary, to which the hosts replied "take your pick!".

She tentatively ventured a guess, "C-O-F-E-F-E?", while chuckles could be heard in the background.

"Good enough" Cuomo exclaimed while co-host Cameota read out the correct spelling of the infamous fake word "C-O-V-F-E-F-E".

It remains to be seen if the US President's new creation will make it into the actual spelling bee champs next year.

Sean Spicer had little to say to press when he was asked about the president’s mysterious term "covfefe" used in a tweet yesterday.
Source: Associated Press

Related

North America

00:31
Sean Spicer had little to say to press when he was asked about the president’s mysterious term "covfefe" used in a tweet yesterday.

Listen: Sean Spicer says 'a small group of people know exactly' what Trump was saying in his confusing tweet

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during the Investec Super Rugby game between Crusaders v Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 12 July 2014 Photo: Joseph Johnson/www.photosport.co.nz

LIVE: Highlanders hit the front as Crusaders' perfect start under threat

00:15
2
The dramatic moment was caught on CCTV in Papakura.

Car smashes into a row of parked cars outside an Auckland petrol station

00:27
3
Team NZ's Burling held his ground and kept tight lipped when pressed for team details.

'That's something a few people would like to know, mate' - Burling shuts down reporter when pressed about TNZ's secret playbook

00:22
4
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

00:30
5
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Flying Team NZ climb to the top, Oracle suffer another loss to Artemis Racing

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ