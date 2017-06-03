Watch: Trump's famous Twitter typo 'covfefe' stumps spelling bee champ

The newly crowned US spelling bee champion was stumped when she was asked to spell President Donald Trump's mysterious term that caused a firestorm on Twitter, "covfefe" during a live television interview.

Ananya Vinay, 12, won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee yesterday when she correctly spelled 35 words in a row, taking home more than $US40,000 in cash and prizes.

During an interview on CNN's New Day programme Ananya was asked by anchors Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo to spell the typo on live TV.

The young word wizard got some interesting answers when asking the hosts for more background on the word.

"Language of origin?" she inquired.

"Gibberish," Cameota and Cuomo replied.

"Part of speech?" asked Ananya, further trying to map the word in her vast mental vocabulary, to which the hosts replied "take your pick!".

She tentatively ventured a guess, "C-O-F-E-F-E?", while chuckles could be heard in the background.

"Good enough" Cuomo exclaimed while co-host Cameota read out the correct spelling of the infamous fake word "C-O-V-F-E-F-E".