Watch: Trump's Atlantic City Boardwalk casino crashes to the ground in controlled demolition

Source:  Associated Press

A spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party - and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype - was reduced to a smoking pile of rubble today.

The former Trump Plaza casino fell into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground. Source: Associated Press

The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.

A series of loud explosions rocked the building around 9am (local time), and it started to collapse almost like a wave from back to front until it went straight down in a giant cloud of dust that enveloped the beach and boardwalk.

Overall, it took the structure less than 20 seconds to collapse.

The removal of the one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump's casino empire clears the way for a prime development opportunity on the middle of the Boardwalk, where the Plaza used to market itself as "Atlantic City's centerpiece."

