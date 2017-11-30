Watch: Trump supporters clash with protesters before US President makes address in Missouri

Source:Associated Press
Supporters and opponents of US President Donald Trump met face to face yelling insults at each other today before the president's speech on tax reform in St. Charles, Missouri.
The confrontation got heated and police intervened to separate the groups.
A little over 100 protesters were gathered outside the suburban St. Louis convention centre where Trump spoke.
Anti-Trump demonstrators chanted slogans such as "this is what democracy looks like" hours before the speech.
A couple of dozen Trump supporters stood nearby with signs, including one that read "promises made, promises kept."
