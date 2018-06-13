 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Trump stuns Kim by asking photographers to make them both look 'thin'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump may have offended his new-found friend Kim Jong Un by appearing to fat-shame the North Korean leader as they met for a working lunch during their historic summit in Singapore.

The North Korean leader appears unimpressed by the US President's remark at their working lunch in Singapore.
Source: Reuters

As the two leaders stood on opposite sides of the table for a photo opportunity, Trump prompted photographers to make them look "handsome and thin".

"Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin and perfect," he said.

A video camera then focused on Kim as Trump's comment was translated for him, and the North Korean leader looked taken aback and not amused.

Kim is reportedly tetchy about his weight gain.

Video of the dining room incident has gone viral, and it's not the first time Trump has taken aim at the North Korean leader's weight.

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat'?" he tweeted last November as tensions between them escalated.

"Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!"

Time will tell.

Related

The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Watch: The unscripted moments of the Trump-Kim summit that made it totally surreal
The Foreign Minister said it was too early to say if the Trump-Kim meeting could be deemed a success, “but at least it’s a serious start”.

Winston Peters urges North Korea to 'realise' denuclearisation commitment after Trump-Kim summit
University of Otago’s Professor Robert Patman says North Korea’s pledge to denuclearise is “open-ended” time wise.

'Many people feel Trump could have driven a harder bargain' – NZ academic describes Trump, Kim declaration as 'disappointing'

00:58
Chairman Kim and President Trump put pen to paper following an historic meeting in Singapore.

Trump's vow to end military drills with South Korea stuns a region

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

2

New $750 million, 600 bed prison to be built south of Hamilton

04:00
3
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

01:21
4
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


01:39
5
The National Party deputy went to ask a question in the House, but the previous question had turned to what the definition of ‘booty’ is.

Watch: 'The word booty has multiple meanings' – Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett laughing after light-hearted exchange

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

Worsening affordability for first-home buyers as property prices rise in most major NZ cities

The latest Housing Affordability Measure from 2016 to 2017 is out.


04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the images are "aspirational" and could change, but their first goal is for the social regeneration of the square.

01:04
The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Watch: The unscripted moments of the Trump-Kim summit that made it totally surreal

The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 