Watch: Trump says US and North Korea ready to write new history between their nations

President Donald Trump has thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people" after the leaders' historic Singapore summit.

Trump said at a news conference tonight after meeting face to face with Kim that "real change is indeed possible."

He also says that he's prepared "to start a new history" and "write a new chapter" between the two nations.

He says, "The past does not have to define the future."

Trump has appeared largely unconcerned about the implications of feting an authoritarian leader suspected of ordering the public assassination of his half brother with a nerve agent, executing his uncle by firing squad and killing US college student Otto Warmbier.

But Trump says without Warmbier's death, his meeting with Kim may not have happened. He says, "Otto did not die in vain."

Trump says human rights did come up during the talks, albeit briefly.