Watch: Trump says US and North Korea ready to write new history between their nations

Associated Press

President Donald Trump has thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people" after the leaders' historic Singapore summit.

Trump held a press conference to go over his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un today.
Source: Associated Press

Trump said at a news conference tonight after meeting face to face with Kim that "real change is indeed possible."

He also says that he's prepared "to start a new history" and "write a new chapter" between the two nations.

He says, "The past does not have to define the future."

Two completely different worlds were bridged by a 12 second handshake.
Source: 1 NEWS

Trump has appeared largely unconcerned about the implications of feting an authoritarian leader suspected of ordering the public assassination of his half brother with a nerve agent, executing his uncle by firing squad and killing US college student Otto Warmbier.

But Trump says without Warmbier's death, his meeting with Kim may not have happened. He says, "Otto did not die in vain."

Trump says human rights did come up during the talks, albeit briefly.

The US President says he believes Kim wants to do the right thing.

Their first moments together were picked apart for any clues about how the political heavyweights would match up.
Source: 1 NEWS

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un commit to working 'toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula'
Rodman, who knows both Trump and Kim Jong Un, said the US President would understand the people of North Korea "have a heart".

Watch: Dennis Rodman on brink of tears during bizarre CNN interview on sidelines of historic Trump-Kim meeting

Officers were originally responding to a domestic violence report when they were fired upon.

Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match

The deputy PM was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, after his party stopped the scrapping of the law.

Smith says despite the age gap, he still keeps up with the "young fellas".

The former Shihad frontman is about to release his fascinating second album with The Adults.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

